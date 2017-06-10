Delta Govt Urges Farmers to Increase Boost In Rice Production

Farmers in Delta State have been encouraged to increase production of rice, so as to meet the needs of Deltans and Nigerians in general.

The State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, made the call during a town hall meeting with the people of Oshimili North and Ika South Local Government Areas of Delta State at Akwukwu-Igbo and Agbor respectively.

The meeting which was Organised in honour of the governors two years in office, and to ensure that the people speak freely and contribute to governance.

Accompanied by his Deputy, Kingsley Otuaro, and other top government functionaries, Governor Okowa reels out the achievements of his administration within the last two years despite the economic crunch ravaging the country.

Revealing that there are speculations that the Federal Government may soon implement its plan to totally ban the importation of rice by 2018, Governor Okowa strongly encouraged farmers in the state to take advantage of available government incentives to boost productivity and income.

The governor said apart from the massive road construction going on in all the local government areas of the state, success stories have been witnessed in the empowerment programmes embarked upon by his administration adding that a whole lot more is being done to provide the needed infrastructure in different parts of the state.