Ex-Top Gear Host Richard Hammond Injured In Car Crash

Former Top Gear presenter Richard Hammond was airlifted to a hospital in Switzerland on Saturday, following a dramatic car crash while filming for his new show.

The 47-year-old was driving an electric sports car during filming for “The Grand Tour” when the crash happened, the spokesman for the show said, adding that injuries were not serious.

“Richard was conscious and talking, and climbed out of the car himself before the vehicle burst into flames,” a spokesman for “The Grand Tour” said in a statement.

“He was flown by air ambulance to hospital in St Gallen to be checked over, revealing a fracture to his knee,” it said. “The cause of the crash is unknown and is being investigated.”

Hammond was involved in a much more serious crash over a decade ago while filming for his old show “Top Gear”.