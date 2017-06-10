NJC Reacts To Comments Trailing Recall Of Judges

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has reacted to certain comments trailing its recall of six judicial officers.

Before their recall, the judges had been directed to recuse themselves from performing judicial duties pending the conclusion of investigation or determination of the cases filed against them.

The NJC said contrary to comments by the Special Assistant to the President on Prosecution, Okoi Obono-Obla; the Registry of the High Court of the FCT, Abuja informed its Department of Information that the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation filed two notices of appeal in the court against Justice Adeniyi Ademola, his wife, Olabowale Ademola and Mr Joe Agi.

The Council noted that the second one was filed on June 6, 2017, two days after it issued the press release, with additional grounds of appeal against only Justice Ademola.

In a press statement by its Director of Information, Soji Oye, the NJC said: “The total number of 45 days allowed for compilation of record in all circumstances expired on May 7, 2017, for the Registrar of the Lower Court and May 22, 2017, for the Appellant.”

The Council stated that it confirmed from the Registry of the Court of Appeal that there was no appeal against Justice Ademola’s case till date.

It also said it was aware that at the Code of Conduct Tribunal, the Federal Government filed suits against Justices Sylvester Ngwuta and Inyang Okoro of the Supreme Court as well as Justice Adeniyi Ademola of the Federal High Court.

The NJC said the Federal Ministry of Justice later withdrew the files pertaining the suits against Justice Okoro and Justice Ademola, with the intention of filing additional evidence against them.

“In the case of Justice Ngwuta, he has since been arraigned before the Code of Conduct Tribunal for non-declaration of his assets.

“In effect, there is currently no suit filed against Justice Inyang Okoro and Justice Ademola at the Tribunal,” the statement added.