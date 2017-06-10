NNPC Increases Gas Supply To Boost Power Generation

The Federal Government appears to be making progress in its efforts to increase power generation in the country.

This is because given the current gas supply by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), generating companies can produce up to 3056 megawatts of electricity daily.

The NNPC revealed this in a report released on Saturday by its Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Ndu Ughamadu.

The latest monthly report on the finances and the operations of the NNPC puts the average national daily gas production for the period at 226.918 billion cubic feet, which translates to over 7.319 million standard cubic feet of gas per day (mmscfd).

It also puts the daily average national gas supply to gas power plants at 689 mmscfd or the equivalent to power generation of 3056 mw.

This latest figure is an improvement on the previous month’s record which stood at 582 mmscfd.

The supply is also over 29 per cent higher than the corresponding supply record for last year.

Part of the report reads: “The average national daily gas production for the period stood at an impressive 226.918 billion cubic feet, bcf, which translates to over 7.319 million standard cubic feet of gas per day, mmscfd. However, the daily average national gas supply to gas power plants increased to 689 mmscfd or the equivalent to power generation of 3056 mw.

“However, pipeline sabotage in the country increased from 49 downstream pipelines vandalised points in February 2017 to 94 in March 2017. This represents over 91 per cent increase relative to the previous months, despite Federal Government’s and the NNPC’s continuous engagement with the stakeholders.

“Nevertheless, there is a noticeable improvement compared to corresponding period of March 2016 which posted 259 cases. Also, in the downstream sector, NNPC has in stock, a robust inland supply of over 1.2billion litres of petrol sufficient for more than 34 days forward consumption.

“On Automotive Gas Oil, AGO, and Aviation Turbine Kerosene, ATK, NNPC continued to import to supplement AGO local refining and the Central Bank has released foreign exchange to marketers to import AGO and ATK.

“The report notes that the inaugurated 497.2 km System 2B petroleum pipeline network which was achieved within the period under review has helped the NNPC to sustain the gale of uninterrupted supply and distribution of products throughout the country.”