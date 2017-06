Jelena Ostapenko has stunned Simona Halep in the women’s singles final of the French Open.

Playing in her first major final on Saturday, the unseeded Latvian came from a set down to win 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 to cap a fairytale fortnight in Paris.

The 20-year-old is the first player to win a debut tour-level title at a slam since Gustavo Kuerten at Roland Garros in 1997.