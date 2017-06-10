Osun Govt Declares June 12 As Public Holiday

The Osun State Government has declared Monday, June 12 as a public holiday in commemoration of the annulment of the 1993 presidential election.

The Director, Bureau of Communication and Strategy in the office the Governor, Mr Semiu Okanlawon in a press statement over the weekend said the public holiday became imperative in view of the fact that June 12 marked a watershed in the history of democratic evolution in the country.

In his words, “In line with its established policy of observing June 12 of every year as Democracy Day, the State Government of Osun has declared Monday, June 12 as a public holiday.

“It was the day the June 12, 1993, presidential election, adjudged to be the freest and fairest in the history of Nigeria took place.

“Late Bashorun Moshood Abiola won the election. However, victory was annulled by the then military head of state, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida.” Okanlawon said.