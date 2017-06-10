Police Parade 25 Suspects Terrorising Rivers State

The Cross River State Police Command says it has arrested a total of twenty-five suspects terrorising the state.

The suspects are accused of various offences ranging from, defilement, armed robbery, attempted murder, assault on police officers, possession of unlawful firearms, fake currencies among others.

Briefing newsmen at the State CID in Calabar, the Cross River State capital, Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Inuwa said, the arrest is part of the achievements recorded by the command in the last two weeks.

Parading the suspects, Inuwa maintained that, five AK 47 rifles, seven magazines and 200 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, four locally made pistols, one locally made single barrel gun, one battle axe, eight live cartridges, one Mercedes-Benz truck with registration number DAL 222 XA loaded with suspected stolen wheat and N380, 000 cash were part of items recovered from the suspects.

While thanking members of the public for availing the police with necessary information that led to the hideouts of most of the criminals, the CP pledged the continuous support of the police towards ensuring a complete crime free Cross River State.