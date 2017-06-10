Rohr Names Eagles Starting Team Against South Africa

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has released his starting team for the 2019 AFCON qualifiers against South Africa.

Daniel Akpeyi will be in goal while Chidozie Awaziem, Elderson Echiejile, Williams Troost- Ekong and Shehu Abdullahi are the defenders.

Ogenyi Onazi will anchor the midfield alongside Wilfred Ndidi and Oghenekaro Etebo while Kelechi Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi and Moses Simon will spearhead the attack.

The match kicks off at 5:00 pm Nigerian time on Saturday at the Goodswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.