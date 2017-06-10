School Feeding Programme: UNICEF Assures Of Continual Partnership

The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund has assured that it will continue to support the social intervention programmes targeted at giving better phase of lives to the Nigerian child and woman.

The Chief Field Officer and coordination of the UNICEF, Dr Annefrida Kisesa said this when she led participants from 16 other states on a tour to assess the social protection programmes particularly, the school feeding initiative practiced in Osun state.

The UNICEF officials were divided into various groups with each visiting elementary schools to have a first hand and practical knowledge of how the initiative works in Osun state.

They were quick to observe the positive impact and student’s enrollment and academic performance.

The officials added that there is room for improvement even as they hope it is replicated in other states of the country.

The success of the social protection programmes includes employment generation, healthy children and economic buoyancy is the mandate of UNICEF.

Other states were drawn to participate in the programme, as UNICEF hopes that this will go a long way in helping them formulate policies on social interventions that can make a life for the Nigerian child better.