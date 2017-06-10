South Africa Beat Nigeria In AFCON Qualifier

Nigeria’s Super Eagles on Saturday kicked off their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign on a losing note.

The Bafana Bafana of South Africa defeated Gernot Rohr’s men 2-0 at the Goodswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

After hitting the post late in the first half, Tokelo Rantie put the South Africans ahead 10 minutes after the restart.

Following further missed opportunities, Percy Tau made sure of all three points for Bafana Bafana with his first touch off the bench.

The win is South Africa’s first over Nigeria in a competitive game in 13 attempts.