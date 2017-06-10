Sunshine Stars Accepts Eguavoen Resignation As Coach

Channels Television
Updated June 10, 2017

The Management of Sunshine Stars FC has received and accepted the disengagement notice of Coach Austin Eguavoen.

This reveled in a statement signed by Sunshine Stars FC Media Officer, Mr Chris Okunnuwa.

The statement read: The Club appreciates the coach for his time with the club and wishes him the best for the future.

In view of this development, Sunshine Stars FC Management has appointed the club former assistant coach, Akin Olowookere as the Interim Head Coach, and will be assisted by coach Ogunderu Boye.

The appointment takes with immediate effect.

Also Read: Eguavoen Quits Sunshine Stars Coaching Job


More on Sports

Nadal Crushes Thiem To Set Up Wawrinka Showdown

Eguavoen Quits Sunshine Stars Coaching Job

Manchester United Release Ibrahimovic

Usain Bolt Gets Ready To Run Last Race In Jamaica

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV