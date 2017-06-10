Sunshine Stars Accepts Eguavoen Resignation As Coach

The Management of Sunshine Stars FC has received and accepted the disengagement notice of Coach Austin Eguavoen.

This reveled in a statement signed by Sunshine Stars FC Media Officer, Mr Chris Okunnuwa.

The statement read: The Club appreciates the coach for his time with the club and wishes him the best for the future.

In view of this development, Sunshine Stars FC Management has appointed the club former assistant coach, Akin Olowookere as the Interim Head Coach, and will be assisted by coach Ogunderu Boye.

The appointment takes with immediate effect.

