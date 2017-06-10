‘Wonder Woman’s’ Success Surreal And Wonderful, Says Director

“Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins says that her film’s success is “surreal, wonderful and inspirational.”

Jenkins walked the red carpet in Los Angeles on Thursday at AFI’s tribute to Diane Keaton, where she was bombarded with questions about the hit movie, which has already grossed more than $263 million after just one week at the box office.

“So much darkness in the world, and yet when I saw the things that people wanted to talk about after they saw the movie, it moves me beyond words,” Jenkins said.

“Wow, you want to talk about that? You want to talk about love? You want to talk about heroes? You want to talk about truth? Wow. I thought it would be a more, base experience. It’s just wonderful,” she added.

The director was surprised to hear that some audiences have been giving the film, which has a 92 per cent positive rating on review aggregator RottenTomatoes.com, a standing ovation during closing credits.

“Really? That’s incredible. I don’t even know what to say about that. Like really, I am absolutely stunned. I’m just stunned. I’m honoured and I’m grateful. I don’t know what else to say. That’s crazy.”

“Wonder Woman” is on track for another successful weekend; it’s estimated to take in $50 million dollars in ticket sales for North America alone, according to BoxOfficePro.

