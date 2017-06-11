Prince William Participates In Queen’s Birthday Parade Rehearsal

Updated June 11, 2017

Britain’s Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, on Saturday, took part in a rehearsal for the annual Queen’s Birthday Parade in London, his office said via social media.

The Prince, in full dress uniform in his ceremonial role as Colonel of the Irish Guards, took a mounted salute as he reviewed soldiers on the Mall.

It was the first time William attended the review in his new role, Kensington Palace said in a statement on Twitter.

The Queen herself will take the salute at the birthday parade, also known as Trooping the Colour, on June 17.

More than 6,000 spectators watched the event on Saturday, BBC News said on its website.

