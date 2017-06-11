Dancers Don’t Get The Respect They Deserve – Temisan

Kaduna born singer Temisan found a musical career inevitable despite his father’s wish for him to become a civil engineer.

Growing up in a music loving family, his interest in entertainment led him to join a dance group.

In 2008, the group “Soul Quest” won a transnational reality TV competition which afforded them the opportunity to travel round the world performing shows.

This is how Temisan got introduced to the thrills and possibilities in the entertainment industry.

The certified dancer joined popular choreographer Kaffy’s team, however, his career took a new turn the day he met music label executive Banky W.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Channels TV Entertainment News, Temisan narrated how being a dancer gives him an advantage in the music industry.

“Being a dancer helps my music because I like to think about people before I make a record. The elements that makes me dance I try to put it in the music. Africans love to dance, they want to hear you sing but please make them dance.”

He said the most challenging thing for him as a dancer and singer is being taking seriously because dancers are not respected and taking seriously.

He added, “In the music circle the greatest battle I had to fight was people taking me serious. So I had to prove myself on stage and on records on songs. In this country, a whole lot of people want to see you do something for a long time especially in the industry, you have to work hard.

“They will like to see where you start from; they will like to see how you go from point A to B to C to become big. So for a dancer, it is really very hard. We don’t have that kind of respect that we should have as dancers even after winning all the competitions and all the exposure.”

speaking on dealing with unpleasant feedback from fans Temisan said, “I have to listen to what they say and act on it because, as a musician, you are like a city without walls until you get there (to the top), you are still without walls.

Anybody can have access to you and tell you something and they might be right or wrong. So, in general, I take all this criticisms to be very serious; I pay attention and I pick the one’s I need and work with them ”

Temisan is getting ready to release a new song, which he says is a friendship song off his new style of music.