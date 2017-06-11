Emotional Bolt Runs His Final Race In Jamaica

An emotional Usain Bolt recovered from a moderate start to win his final 100 metres sprint on home soil, clocking 10.03 seconds at the 2nd Racers Grand Prix in Kingston on Saturday.

The multiple Olympic and world gold medalist, who will retire after August’s world championships in London, confessed to being a nervous wreck before running his last race on Jamaican soil.

“The run, it was just ok. I must say it was ok. I don’t think I’ve ever been that nervous running a 100m,” Bolt said after a lap of honor before a packed stadium, including International Association of Athletics Federations President Sebastian Coe and the top brass of Jamaican politics including Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

“Just the atmosphere and the people, the support they came out and give me tonight, it was really nerve racking. I never expected this, I knew it was going to be Big, the stadium was ram packed so thank you guys for coming out and supporting me.”

Running from lane five, Bolt took control of the race before the halfway mark and pulled away to the delight of more than 30,000 spectators.

The double sprint world record holder, who has amassed eight Olympic golds and 13 world championship medals, will make his final bow in August in the British capital, where he will only run the shorter sprint despite having a wildcard for the 200m.

David Rudisha, the reigning Olympic and world championship winner in 800m, posted a season-best one minute 44.90 seconds but was caught and passed by his little known fellow Kenyan Willy Tarbei, who won in one minute 44.86 seconds.

British multiple Olympic and world championship gold medalist Mo Farah clocked seven minutes 41.20 seconds to land the 3,000 ahead of Australian Patrick Tierman and Jamaica’s Kemoy Campbell.