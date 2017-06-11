Obasanjo Takes Zero Hunger Campaign To Benue, Ebonyi

Former Nigerian President and Chairman of the Zero Hunger Strategic Forum, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has opened discussions with some state governments on food security.

In line with the campaign to ensure food security and eradicate global hunger, he met with the governors of Benue, Ebonyi and Nasarawa States.

Obasanjo while encouraging value chain development from mechanized farming to increased food production during his visit to some farms at the Benue industrial layout, challenged leaders to rise up to the challenges of looming food crisis in Nigeria.

The governors of Benue and Ebonyi States, on their part insisted that mechanized farming have received a lot of attention with improved food harvest and processing activities by small and medium scale agro-allied production.

After the tour, Obasanjo also take out time to commission the re-constructed school of nursing Makurdi, after it regained accreditation following a three years closure.