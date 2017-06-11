Gaddafi’s Son Said To Be Freed In Libya, Whereabouts Unclear

Second son of the late deposed Libyan leader Col Muammar Gaddafi, Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, is said to have been freed under an amnesty, in a move which could fuel further instability.

The Abu Bakr al-Siddiq Battalion said he had been released on Friday but he has not been shown in public.

While Saif al-Islam was Gaddafi’s preferred successor, he had been held by a militia in the town of Zintan for the past six years.

A source, however, told the BBC that he is in the Tobruk area of eastern Libya.

His lawyer, Khaled al-Zaidi, who also confirmed his released however did not state which city Saif al-Islam had travelled to for security reasons.

Saif al-Islam was a part of his father’s inner circle, performing public relations and diplomatic roles on his behalf.

He publicly turned down his father’s offer of the country’s second highest post and held no official government position.

According to American State Department officials in Tripoli, during his father’s reign, he was the second most widely recognized person in Libya, being at times the “de facto” Prime Minister and was mentioned as a possible successor, though he rejected this.