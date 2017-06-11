Gov Ambode’s Wife Cautions Parents Against Child Labour

Wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs Bolanle Ambode, has called on parents and guardians to stop child labour and pay more attention to the welfare of their children and wards.

She made the remarks at the weekend while interacting with journalists at Ikeja, on the celebration of the 2017 World Day Against Child Labour.

Mrs Ambode described child labour as a crime against humanity adding that it keeps the child away from enjoying the benefits of childhood, which according to her should be the happiest and most memorable period on one’s life.

She believes the non-eradication of the illegal act interferes with the child’s right to basic education, making them vulnerable and a social liability to the country.

“Child labour refers to the employment of children in any work that deprives children of the joy of childhood; interferes with their ability to attend regular schools, which is mentally, physically, socially and morally dangerous and harmful to the society. This practice is considered exploitative.

“Every child should enjoy childhood when they must live in the love and care of their parents. However, this illegal act of child labour forces the child to live like an adult. It causes untold emotional pains for the child and leads to unhealthy and unbalanced development of the mind, as well as social and intellectual backwardness.”

Speaking further, Bolanle noted that healthy children are the future and power-house of any country, stressing that engaging in child labour amounts to spoiling and destroying the future of the children and the country at large.

She however noted that Lagos State walked tall as the first state in the federation to pass the Child’s Rights Law providing the platform to enforce the rights of children.

Mrs Ambode enjoined mothers and guardians to always extend love to their children and wards, and to encourage a balanced lifestyle for their proper growth and development.

The admonition is coming on the heels of the World Day against Child Labour marked every June 12, to raise awareness on the plight of child labourers across the world.