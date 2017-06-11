Lagos Govt Declares June 12 Public Holiday

The Lagos State Government has declared Monday public holiday to mark June 12 celebration in the state.

In a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Tunji Bello, the government said it remained committed to the ideals of June 12, 1993, election which was annulled.

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode was quoted in the statement as saying, “June 12, 1993 is a day we must not forget in the annals of our democratic history.

“Our present democratic experience may still be far from the ideal but we must all make concerted efforts to entrench fiscal federalism which is the only way to achieve true nationhood.”

According to the governor, the time has come for Nigerians to go beyond the commemoration of June 12 and entrench a viable democracy as a way to immortalise the late presumed winner of the1993 Presidential election, Chief M.K.O Abiola through the practice of true federalism and conduct of credible and fair elections.

He explained that part of the enduring lessons of June 12 election is that it imbued the patriotic and nationalistic zeal in all Nigerians to speak with one voice to make a political choice devoid of ethnic, racial or social sentiments.

“On June 12, 1993, majority of Nigerians across all divides demonstrated through the ballot box that irrespective of class or ethnic sympathies, the Nigerian people are united and would always join hands to promote our unifying values,” he said.

Describing June 12 as the real Democracy Day in Nigeria, Ambode said,

“We owe it a duty to genuinely immortalise the fallen heroes of the June 12 struggle nationally and deepen our democratic values to ensure that never again will such anti-people action be allowed to take place.”

He gave the assurance that his administration remains committed to the ideals of June 12 by carrying out people-oriented programmes across the State and making life more comfortable for the people.