Piotr Lobodzinski Wins German Skyscraper Race

Elite German athletes sprinted up 61 floors of a skyscraper in Frankfurt on Sunday, June 11, in an excruciating stair race known as the “Skyrun”.

Scaling up Frankfurt’s MesseTurm, competitors battling to be crowned “German Towerrunning Champion” at the annual event.

This year’s winner Piotr Lobodzinski is no stranger to the title – he also won in 2014.

He finished just seconds ahead of last year’s winner Christian Riedl, with a time of six minutes and 31 seconds to Riedl’s six minutes and 43 seconds.

Last year Riedl broke a new record of six minutes and 25 seconds which Lobodzinski, who came second to him in that race, was eager to break.

“I am a little disappointed, maybe I am first so I should be happy, but I hoped to run faster today,” Lobodzinski said.

Starting 30 seconds apart, the runners had to tackle over 1,200 steps in Europe’s longest race of its kind, scaling 222 metres.

The Skyrun is together with the Empire State Building Run-Up in New York, the Taipei 101 Run Up in Taiwan and 15 other international races, part of the ‘masters selection’ of the World Cup series and therefore counts highly in the ranking.