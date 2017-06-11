Macron’s Party Hails Election Success

French President Emmanuel Macron’s party Republic on the Move (LREM) hailed on Sunday their election success in the first round of the country’s legislative elections.

Macron’s party and its allies were set to win over 30 percent of the vote, according to official figures published by the Interior Ministry and based on a partial count of votes.

“In the name of our movement, we are grateful for the trust you have given to all the new faces of the Republic, who are around me. Half of them are women, almost two-thirds have never held elected office.

“They do not all share the same political leanings, but they each share the same will to act and succeed for progress,” interim LREM party president Catherine Barbaroux told reporters and supporters at the party’s headquarters in Paris.

LREM fielded more than 400 candidates, bringing together seasoned veterans and political novices including a former bullfighter, fighter pilot and ex-armed police commander.

Its emergence as a start-up movement just over a year ago has triggered a major shift in the political landscape in France.

Voters head to the polls in the second round of the country’s parliamentary elections on Sunday (June 18).