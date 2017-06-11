Man Dies After Super Eagles Lose To Bafana Bafana

Nigeria’s Super Eagles loss to the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in a Nation’s Cup Qualifier has claimed the life of a man in Akure.

The man who was a retired soldier, and described as an ardent Eagles’ fan slumped moments after the team conceded the second goal and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died.

He was said to have left his residence at Ajipowo area in Akure for the Barracks to watch the match live on TV in the company of some of his friends who notified his family and rushed him to a private hospital after he collapsed.

An eyewitness who pleaded anonymity also stated that the man was popularly called Mr Nigeria because of his patriotism, adding that he always had a Nigerian flag hanging on his motorcycle.