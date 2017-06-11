NEMA Commences Door-To-Door Food Distribution To IDPs

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has commenced a door-to-door distribution of food items to internally displaced persons in the north east.

The distribution is coming few days after the Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, launched the federal government’s food emergency intervention in the northeast.

The intervention, which targets IDP camps in Borno, Gombe, Adamawa, Bauchi and Gombe states, is expected to see the distribution of 30 metric tonnes of cereal to the IDPs.

According to NEMA, the door-to-door distribution of the food items in Maiduguri will help address cases of food diversion.

The Project Coordinator at the Bakassi IDP camp in Maiduguri, Onimode Bamidele, said the decision would help prevent instances where relief items do not get to those who need them the most.

Some of the beneficiaries in this camp, express their satisfaction, preferring the door to door method of food items distribution to others.

This is not the first time that the government is sending food items to the internally displaced persons’ camp in the northeast.

While allegations of diversion have rocked some camps in the past, many hope that this new method of distribution will make the items get to the real people the project is targeted at.