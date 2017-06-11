PHOTOS: Houses Owned By Suspected Kidnap Kingpin, Evans

The Police have released details of buildings belonging to Chukwudi Dumeme Onuamadike, a.k.a Evans, the suspected kidnap kingpin who was arrested in Magodo Estate in Lagos on Saturday.

According to the police, he has two mansions in Magodo GRA Phase 2 worth about N300m and two houses in the Highbrow area of Accra City in Ghana among many other properties such as exotic cars, expensive watches, and jewellery, among other things.

He is believed to have received millions of dollars in ransom payment.

See photos below: