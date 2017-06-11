Rafael Nadal Wins 10th French Open Title

Rafael Nadal on Sunday, defeated Stan Wawrinka 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 to claim his 10th French Open title.

After the victory, Nadal was quoted to have said: “It’s really unbelievable, to win the 10th is incredible, it’s very special. I’d like to thank all of you today.

“I’m very emotional. I try my best in all the events but the feeling I have here is impossible to describe. For me, the nerves, the adrenaline I feel when I play on this court is impossible to compare. It’s the most important event in my career, so to win here is something I cannot describe.”

Nadal had on Friday crushed Austrian Dominic Thiem 6-3 6-4 6-0 to reach the finals.

The victory over Thiem meant Nadal dropped only 29 games to reach the final — surpassing his previous best of 35 in 2012 and only two more than Bjorn Borg’s record set in 1978.