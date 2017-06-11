Women Group Organise One Day Prayer For President Buhari

A women group under the auspices of the Okigwe South Women forum has organised a one-day prayer summit for the quick recovery and safe return of Nigeria’s President Mohammad Buhari.

The women in their numbers gathered at the local government headquarters of Obowo LGA of Imo State to also commit the affairs of the nation into God’s hands as well as pray for God’s guidance for all political leaders in the country.

The organisers of the forum also used the opportunity to empower widows and the less privileged through provision of food items and funds.