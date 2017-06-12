$15.9bn Dividend Probe: NLNG Denies Owing FG

Channels Television
Updated June 12, 2017

The Nigeria LNG says it has no outstanding dividend payments to the Federal Government.

The statement comes in reaction to reports by the Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative to the House of Representatives to probe the alleged loss of $15.9 billion dividend accruing to the Federal Government.

According to the company’s General Manager on External Relations, Kudo Eresia-Eke, the NLNG supports the principles and objectives of NEITI, including the promotion of transparency in payments by extractive industry companies to governments and government-linked entities.

The company added that it will continue to conduct its business in accordance with regulation and the laws of the country.


