APC NWC Clears Senator Mudasiru Hussein For Osun West Senatorial Primaries

The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress on Monday cleared Senator Mudasiru Hussein to contest the party’s primaries for the Osun West Senatorial District holding tomorrow, Tuesday, June 13, 2017.

The NWC cleared Senator Hussein during its meeting in Abuja which reviewed the decision of the Appeal Panel which had earlier dismissed the appeal filed by Senator Hussain on Sunday.

By the regulation of the party, the decision of the NWC is final.

A statement signed by the Director, Media and Strategy for the APC in Osun State, Kunle Oyatomi, said delegates for the Osun West Senatorial district primaries are to proceed to the designated centre for the exercise on Tuesday.

The former senator had appealed his disqualification, arguing that he had already resigned his appointment as stipulated by the party’s constitution before appearing for screening to contest in the primaries.

But the Appeal Panel dismissed his appeal and ratified the decision of the screening committee, and forwarded its report to the NWC for a final decision.

According to Hussein, with the decision of the party which upturned his disqualification, it is now clear to the whole world that the APC is a party that respects the rules of the game and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I must thank the Almighty Allah, the people of Osun, particularly the people of Osun West for their prayers and support to our course, in spite of the challenges that heralded my aspiration to return to the Nigeria Senate after the death of our respected late Senator Isiaka Adeleke,” he said.

“The decision of the leadership of our party has shown that the ruling APC, under the leadership of Odigiwe-Oyegun is a party to beat any day any time.”

He said the decision was a signal that the APC would emerge victorious at the poll.