Dalung To Meet With NFF Technical Committee

The Minister Sports, Solomon Dalung, will meet with the Technical Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Tuesday, June 13.

The meeting follows the Super Eagles’ loss in Saturday’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

The defeat in the opening round of qualifiers leaves the Super Eagles in the 3rd spot in Group E behind South Africa and Libya.

Dalung, however, is confident that the Super Eagles will definitely be in Cameroon as the players know they can’t afford to be absent at the AFCON for a third consecutive time.

Chairman of the Technical Committee, Chris Green insists the team must now focus squarely on the FIFA World Cup qualifiers because the race to AFCON would only resume in nine months time.