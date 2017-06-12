England Will Rotate Keepers In France Friendly – Southgate

England will field different goalkeepers in each half in Tuesday’s friendly against France, manager Gareth Southgate said.

Burnley’s Tom Heaton will start, with Stoke’s Jack Butland playing the second half.

Southgate said it was always his intention to rest Joe Hart, who has been criticised for conceding two free kicks late on in Saturday’s (June 10) 2-2 draw with Scotland.

“Tom’s had an outstanding season; we’ve got to maintain the squad environment that people feel involved, that goalkeeping situation, you need to give players the opportunity, game time,” Southgate told a news conference.

Harry Kane will again captain the side against a France side expected to feature young Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe, who has been linked with a 112 million euro ($126 million) move to one of Europe’s big clubs.

“I would say of all the countries that we’ve played at youth level, France for us have been the most impressive in terms of the depth of talent, the athletic profile of the players. We’ve found at various levels they’ve caused us as many problems as any other country,” Southgate said.

Both teams will wear black armbands for the game and a minute’s silent will precede kick-off in tribute to the victims of recent attacks in Manchester and London.