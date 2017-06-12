Gorillaz Hosts Its Own Music Festival Demon Dayz

The virtual band Gorillaz on June 10 hosted its own music festival in the British seaside Margate, England.

Demon Dayz, as it is called, took over the amusement park Margate Dreamland at the English coast.

Demon Dayz featured Gorillaz in the headline slot, marking the band’s welcome return to the live stage in celebration of critically acclaimed new album Humanz, according to the Festival’s press release

Artists De La Soul and Kano, featured in the last studio album ‘Humanz’, were some of the guests.

The band, which is made up of animated members, was created in 1998 by Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett. Albarn remains the only permanent music contributor and often collaborates with other musicians.