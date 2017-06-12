Iheanacho, Oshoala Clinch Nigeria Pitch Awards

Super Eagles striker and Manchester City youngster, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Asisat Oshoala were among the big winners clinching the king and queen of the Nigeria Pitch Awards for the year 2016.

A total of 19 winners emerged in different categories at the 4th Nigeria Pitch Awards that was held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Channels TV’s Austin Okon-Akpan received the football journalist of the year awards in the TV categories.

The Nigeria Pitch Awards is an award ceremony put together to celebrate former and present sports people, administrators and journalists in recognition of their positive contributions to sports in Nigeria.

President of the Awards, Shina Philips expressed appreciation to participants and guests at the occasion in spite of the loss of the Super Eagles against Bafana Bafana of South African in the AFCON qualifier on Saturday.