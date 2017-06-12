June 12: Family, Friends Gather At Abiola’s Residence

Nigerians from all works of life are commemorating the 24th year anniversary of the 1993 presidential election annulled by the Babangida regime.

On Monday, friends, family and civil rights activists gathered to pay tribute at the residence of the winner of the 1993 election, Moshood Abiola in Lagos.

Among those present were writer and activist Odia Ofeimun, Professor Ishaq Akintola, Senator Shehu Sani, National Chairman of National Conscience Party, Yinusa Tanko.

The speakers have requested that the June 12 movement be built around the equitable restructuring of Nigeria.