June 12: MKO Abiola A Martyr Of Democracy – Amosun

Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, has lauded the legacies of the late acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993, presidential election, Moshood Abiola.

The governor, who made the commendation on Monday when he visited the family house of the late MKO Abiola in Abeokuta, described him as a martyr of democracy in Nigeria.

Prior to the visit, he led a solidarity walk with members of the public to commemorate the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election in the Ogun State capital.

Governor Amosun urged politicians across the country to build on the foundation laid by the late successful businessman.

Also, human rights activist Joe Okei-Odumakin called for a posthumous declaration of MKO Abiola as the president of Nigeria.