Melania Trump And Son Officially Move Into White House

Wife of the U.S. President, Melania Trump and her son Barron Trump will now officially call the White House ‘home’ 5 months after her husband Trump resumed office.

They arrived with President Donald Trump in Washington on Sunday in what the media said was their official moving day at the presidential residence.

Melania Trump and Barron remained in New York after Trump’s inauguration in order to allow Barron to finish out the school year.

Ahead of their arrival on Sunday, the First Lady was reportedly arranging to have their private quarters redecorated.