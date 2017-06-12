MWUN Condemns House Of Reps Ports And Harbours Bill

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has criticised plans by the House of Representatives to implement the Ports and Harbours Bill of 2015.

A letter from the Workers Union addressed to the Speaker of the House of Reps, noted that the Bill which is currently pending will lead to massive job loss for workers of the Nigerian Ports Authority transferring labour operations to private individuals.

The Union also warned that the bill, if passed into law, could pose a great revenue and security risk for the Nigerian government.