Nigeria’s DMO To Commence First Diaspora Bond In U.S, Others  

Nigeria’s Debt Management Office (DMO) will on June 13 commence a ten-day roadshow in the United States, UK and Switzerland, for the country’s first diaspora bond of 300 million dollars.

The debt office has filed a registration statement for the bonds with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The DMO said an application would be made for the bonds to be admitted to the official list of the UK Listing Authority and the London Stock Exchange to ensure that the bonds were admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s regulated market.

The debt office, however, expects pricing for the bonds to occur following the investor meetings and subject to market conditions.