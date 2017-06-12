Okagbare To Compete In Diamond League

Former African Queen of the track, Blessing Okagbare, has been listed for the long jump event at the IAAF Diamond League meeting on Thursday to hold at the Bislett Stadium in Oslo, Norway.

This will be the Nigerian’s first ever trip to the Oslo event and she will hope to jump farther than the 6.52m she jumped early this month at the Pre-Fountaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon, USA.

Okagbare will be up against three of the athletes who finished ahead of her in Eugene as USA’s reigning world champion, Bartoletta Tianna and the British duo of Logen Lorraine and Shara Proctor have also been confirmed for the meeting.

Meanwhile, Okagbare has run a personal season’s best time of 11.16 seconds to place second behind Dutch lady, Dafne Schippers at the Fanny Blankers-Koen meeting in Hengelo, Holland.