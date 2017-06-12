U.S. Attorney General, Sessions To Testify In Public Hearing

Updated June 12, 2017
Trump's Attorney General Under 'Fire' Over Russia
Jeff Sessions

United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions will testify in a public hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday, the committee chairman said in a statement.

A Justice Department spokeswoman said Sessions requested the open setting because “he believes it is important for the American people to hear the truth directly from him.”

Sessions’ interactions with Russian officials during U.S. President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign have come under scrutiny by the committee and federal investigators.

Trump convened a meeting of his cabinet on Monday but neither the president nor Sessions alluded to the upcoming testimony.

Trump Urges Tougher U.S. Travel Ban

Trump used the occasion to highlight the achievements of his administration and to decry the opposition of Senate Democrats, whom he characterised as “obstructionist.”


