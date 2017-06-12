U.S. Condemns Russia’s Crackdown On Protesters

The United States condemned Russia’s crackdown on anti-corruption protesters on Monday and called on Moscow to release peaceful demonstrators detained around the country.

“The United States strongly condemns the detention of hundreds of peaceful protesters throughout Russia,” White House spokesman Sean Spicer said at a news briefing.

“Detaining peaceful protesters, human rights observers and journalists is an affront to core democratic values.”

The U.S. said it will monitor the situation and called on the government of Russia to immediately release all peaceful protesters.

“The Russian people, like people everywhere, deserve a government that supports an open marketplace of ideas, transparent and accountable governance, equal treatment under the law, and the ability to exercise their rights without fear or retribution,” Sean Spicer added.

