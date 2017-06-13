Ahmadu-Kida Emerges New NBBF President

Updated June 13, 2017

Nigerian Basketball Federation Gets $12million DealMusa Ahmadu-Kida has been elected as the new President of the Nigerian Basketball Federation (NBBF).

Ahmadu-Kida was returned unopposed at an election held in Abuja which was supervised by the Nigerian Olympic Committee and the Sports Ministry.

Also elected into the new board is Babatunde Ogunade who retains his position as Vice President.

It was the second election for the NBBF after another poll which was conducted on Monday in Kano, brought in Tijani Umar as the Body’s President.


