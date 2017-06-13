Al-Makura Urges Peaceful Coexistence In Nasarawa

Nasarawa State Governor, Tanko Al-makura has called for peaceful coexistence among the diverse ethnic groups in the state, to enable speedy actualisation of his administration’s programmes and policies.

In 2013, a number of communities in the state were affected by the communal crisis which left many displaced and homeless.

After frantic efforts by the government and security operatives, normalcy has returned and the people now go about their daily activities.

To give the victims a sense of hope and belonging, Governor Al-makura distributed cash, food and non-food items worth over N300m to over 50 communities affected in the state.

Speaking during the distribution of the relief materials, he said the gesture was to address their plights and hardship.

“Our intervention is to ensure that we provide shelter for the people in these affected areas, which is why we procured over 5,000 bundles of corrugated iron sheets to at least support those communities to put their houses back. We have also provided about 30,000 bags of cement, maize, rice, seasoning and other food items,” the governor said.

He used the medium to call for peaceful coexistence amongst people of the state which he said was the backbone of development.

“I will like to encourage each and every one of us to stay peacefully together because that is the only time that government can have a rest of mind to deliver the dividends of democracy across the state,” he added.

Beneficiaries from various communities commend the governor for the gesture and promised to make judicious use of the items.

One of them said: “since the crisis, he (the governor) has never forgotten his people in distributing relief materials. This is the fifth time and we appreciate his efforts to have given us all this. We will make sure we distribute these materials as instructed”.