Cameroon Set For Colombia Friendly

Cameroon’s national players will play Colombia on Tuesday in a friendly to prepare them for the imminent Confederations Cup tournament in Russia.

While Cameroon have to play their group leaders Nigeria in August’s World Cup qualifier, Colombia will play Venezuela next in August.

Colombia manager Jose Nestor Pekerman said on Monday it was incredible that James Rodriguez doesn’t play more often in Real Madrid.

The lack of minutes played by Rodriguez in the league and Champions League winners Real Madrid has been a hot topic in Zinedine Zidane’s news conference during the season.

In a news conference previewing their friendly against Cameroon, Pekerman expressed his admiration for his playmaker and rated him as a top player.

The side trained by Jose Pekerman is currently second in the South American World Cup qualifiers with 24 points, second only to Brazil on 33. Colombia’s next qualifying match is against Venezuela on August 30.

The Argentina born coach expects a tough match in Madrid against the Africa Nations Cup champions.

After drawing 2-2 with Spain last week Colombia are expected to rest some players. Defender Jeison Murillo is sidelined due to injury.

Cameroon will take Tuesday’s match at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez of Getafe as training for the Confederations Cup.

The Confederations tournament is a dress rehearsal for the 2018 World Cup competition, hosted by Russia. It works as a test event for the stadiums, organisation and ticketing one year before the main event.

It also allows eight teams – qualified to represent each theatre of soccer in the world – to play each other.

Cameroon, for Africa, Germany and Portugal, for Europe, meet Australia and New Zealand, hosts Russia, Chile and Mexico.

Cameroon play their opening game against Chile in Moscow next Sunday. They also face Australia in St Petersburg on June 22 and Germany on June 25 in Sochi.

Broos believes the match against Colombia will be a good test against a South American team.