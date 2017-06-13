Confederations Cup: FIFA Dismiss Concerns Over Cameroon Team

FIFA ranking, Super EaglesThe world’s football governing body, FIFA, says Cameroon’s participation at the Confederations Cup in Russia this month is in order despite complaints to the contrary.

A written submission from the Cameroonian Club, Etoile Filante De Garoua argues that Cameroon’s Football Federation (FECAFOOT) led by Tombi ARoko Sidiki has no authority to send a team to the tournament.

FIFA has acknowledged there are problems in Cameroon Football Administration but insists no one should rock the boat for the time being.

Cameroon was banned from global football in July 2013 before the establishment of a FIFA approved normalisation committee.


