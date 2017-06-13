DUP Arrives Westminster For Talks With British PM

Leader of Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) Arlene Foster has touched down in London for talks with UK Prime Minister, Theresa May.

While Mrs May says they will have no veto on key policies, Mrs Foster says her party has the national interest at heart.

“We enter these talks in a positive fashion. We are, first and foremost, Unionists, and therefore we want to secure the Union. And as I said on Friday after the election, the Union is my guiding star, so we will be looking to make sure the Union stays strong. But we do want to do so in the national interest to give stability to the government and that’s the way in which we’ll be entering these negotiations,” Foster said.

Later, the Prime Minister will hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, including looking at how to tackle online radicalisation and terrorism.