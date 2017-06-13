Ex-NBA Star Dennis Rodman Visits North Korea Again

American retired professional basketball star Dennis Rodman arrived in Pyongyang on Tuesday afternoon for a five-day visit to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).

Rodman came with two staff members, including an assistant, and was received by DPRK officials at the Pyongyang International Airport.

He did not talk to the media, although he posed for photographs.

Rodman had visited the DPRK four times in the past. Reports said before his departure for Pyongyang, Rodman said he wants to do something for the sports industry of the DPRK.

So far, no local media of the DPRK has reported Rodman’s visit, nor mentioned the schedule and aim of this visit.

The U.S. government said Rodman’s visit has nothing to do with the government.