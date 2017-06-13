Hate Speech Won’t Be Tolerated, Osinbajo Warns Arewa Youths

Against the backdrop of recent threats issued by Arewa youths to the South East, the Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has warned that the Federal Government will take very seriously and prosecute any attempt by anyone to promote violence and disrupt the peace in the country.

Professor Osinbajo read the riot act during a first consultative meeting today at the Presidential Villa with elders and leaders of thought in northern states.

The Acting President said the ultimatum by a group of Arewa youths cannot be ignored and would not be tolerated as the hate speeches can only create a never-ending crisis and a war situation.

The meeting which will be a broad series of consultations with other sections of religious leaders had in attendance, the Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives, chief of staff, service chiefs and other officials of government.