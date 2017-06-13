How Gunmen Attacked Me In Lokoja – Dino Melaye

The Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, has shared details of how he escaped an attack by gunmen in Lokoja on Monday.

Senator Melaye had just finished addressing his supporters in front of the Kogi State Polytechnic in Lokoja when gunmen stormed the scene and opened fire, causing pandemonium.

Although the Senator was unhurt, several people were injured while a student of the Polytechnic was confirmed killed.

A day after the incident, on Tuesday, Senator Melaye shared details of what transpired with his colleagues during plenary.

According to him, upon arriving in Lokoja, the security personnel attached to him accompanied him to the gate of the Kogi State Polytechnic where he addressed the crowd.

He said, “Mr (Senate) President, my colleagues, I just finished addressing the crowd, got off the rostrum and opened my car door to go in, (then) I just saw gunmen from the other side (of the road) firing sporadically.

“My coaster bus was riddled with bullets (and) my Prado Jeep was completely shattered with bullets. All these vehicles are now in the custody of the Kogi State Police Command as exhibit.

“Mr President, the SSS protected me from there and took me to their office.”

He added that two boys in his coaster bus sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to the SSS office for treatment.

Reacting to Senator Melaye’s ordeal, Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu condemned the attack on behalf of the Senate.

Senator Ekweremadu said, “Section 14(2C) of the Constitution is clear on the primary purpose of government which is the protection of the welfare of the people and government must not be seen to be abdicating from that duty.

“We can only thrive in an atmosphere of security. So, I just want to appeal to both the federal and state governments to ensure that the citizens are protected.”

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, however, blamed the violence on Senator Melaye.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, the governor accused the Senator of orchestrating the political crisis in the state.