Katy Perry Ends 96-Hour Youtube Livestream With Concert

Katy Perry ended a 4-day-long YouTube live-stream – dubbed ‘Katy Perry – Witness World Wide’ with a live afternoon concert Monday (June 12) in Los Angeles for 1,000 lucky fans.

On Friday (June 9) Perry kicked off events with the release of her latest album, “Witness.” Besides the concert, where she performed songs from the album, highlights of the 96 hour promotional binge included discussions about civil rights, life, love, mental health and mindfulness; makeup tutorials; puppy grooming; and a vow by Perry to bury the hatchet on her long-running feud with pop rival Taylor Swift, calling her a “fantastic songwriter” and saying she thinks both can be examples of strong women in the music industry.

But Swift, 27, had yet to respond to the olive branch on Sunday and end the bad blood between two of pop music’s biggest female singers.

The feud, which started as a dispute over back up dancers, has dominated the personal and professional lives of the two singers for more than three years and played out in their songs.

Swift on Friday released her back catalog to streaming services, after eschewing most such platforms for three years, on the same day that Perry released her new album “Witness” in what was widely seen as a bid to steal Perry’s thunder.

At the Monday concert, sporting a blond, and a shimmery two piece outfit, Perry performed both her hits and new songs.

The concert aired live on Katy’s YouTube channel.