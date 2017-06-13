Malabu Oil: Case Against Adoke, Others Adjourned Till October 26

The case against former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke; a former Minister of Petroleum, Mr Dan Etete; oil giants, Shell, Eni and four others has again been adjourned.

The adjournment to October 26, according to the prosecutor, Mr Johnson Ojugbane, is as a result of the inability of the Federal Government to secure the attendance of the defendants in the case.

According to him, most of them are outside the country and the government is making efforts to make them attend their trial or be extradited.

The EFCC had in December 2016, charged nine suspects, for allegedly transferring more than $800 million purportedly meant for the purchase of the oil producing license 245 to Mr Don Etete, a former petroleum minister, and Malabu Oil.

Earlier in May, the Federal High Court in Abuja had deferred hearing of the legal action instituted by Malabu Oil against the Federal Government on the ownership of the oil prospecting license (OPL) 245 until July 5, 2017.

Justice John Tsoho deferred hearing of the lawsuit following the inability of the plaintiffs to serve court processes on Shell, one of the major defendants in the suit.

